Trevor Keegan: Eagles’ stadium was louder for public practice than Michigan’s stadium

Eagles rookie guard Trevor Keegan is coming off a national championship season at Michigan last year, but he says the college atmosphere doesn’t compare to what he has already experienced in the NFL.

Keegan says the 50,000 Eagles fans who went to Lincoln Financial Field to watch a public practice on Thursday were louder than the crowds he heard at Michigan, where home games average about 110,000 fans.

“I even got a little emotional getting over to the stadium [on Thursday for the public practice]. I don’t know how many people were there, but it was louder than Michigan’s stadium. Definitely. It was rockin’. I got goosebumps,” Keegan said, via the team’s website.

A fifth-round rookie, Keegan is viewing Friday’s preseason opener at Baltimore as a major opportunity to prove himself.

“I never had a preseason game in college, but I’m making sure my body is up to steam, make sure I’m getting sleep and the food that I need to get me ready for each and every day,” he said. “I think I told Fred [Johnson] in the locker room that we play a game in five days. That’s pretty cool. I’m excited.”

It’s hard to get excited about the preseason, but Keegan is. And he’s pleased with how excited Eagles fans are as well.