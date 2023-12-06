Trevor Lawrence has regret after refusing cart: Maybe I should have taken one

The Jaguars drew criticism on social media Monday night when Trevor Lawrence limped up the tunnel to the X-ray room with the aid of two athletic trainers.

Lawrence said Wednesday it was his decision not to use a cart.

“We talked about getting a cart, and I was going to get a cart, and then I’m standing there and I’m already on the sideline at that point, the tunnel’s right there, I just wanted to get off the field, get out of there,” Lawrence said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “I didn’t know what was going on with my ankle, and I felt like I could get off [the field]. I was like, ‘Hey, you’re good. Just don’t bring it out. I’m going in.’

“And then once I got in there [the hallway], I’m like, ‘This is a pretty long walk.’ They asked again if I wanted a cart. I’m like, ‘No, we’re going to make it the whole way there.’”

Lawrence defended the team as did Jaguars punter Logan Cooke on social media earlier in the week.

“We have everything we need, and I was the one that that didn’t choose to take [a cart] so you guys put that on me,” Lawrence said. “Maybe that was dumb. Maybe I should have taken one, but it’s nothing to do with us not having a cart available. I don’t think that would happen in the National Football League, especially here with the crew that we have.”

Lawrence was diagnosed with a high right ankle sprain, but he said it already is feeling better. The Jaguars have not ruled him out of Sunday’s game against the Browns.

“I’m really just taking it one day at a time,” Lawrence said. “I’m trying to do as much as I can each day without aggravating it or making anything worse but trying to progress toward hopefully playing. And for the past 48 hours there have been some big steps and I’m really happy with how it’s healing up.

“So, we’ll see. You know, I obviously can’t give any answers right now and just going to take my time and do everything right.”