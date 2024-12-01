Trevor Lawrence is officially back for Jaguars

All signs this week pointed toward Trevor Lawrence returning to the Jaguars lineup, but the team still listed the quarterback as questionable to play against the Jaguars.

The final call on his availability came 90 minutes ahead of kickoff in Jacksonville and it was the news that the 2-9 Jaguars were hoping to get. Lawrence is active and set to start after missing two games with a left shoulder injury.

Lawrence said this week that surgery to fully repair the injury at some point is not off the table, so he and the Jags will be hoping that the injury isn’t aggravated on Sunday.

With Lawrence back, Mac Jones returns to the No. 2 job and C.J. Beathard will be inactive as the emergency quarterback.