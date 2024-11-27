 Skip navigation
Trevor Lawrence: Surgery is not off the table, doing everything I can to avoid it

  
Published November 27, 2024 02:10 PM

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is practicing this week and hopes to play against the Texans on Sunday, but there remains up in the air about what the next steps will be with his left shoulder injury.

Lawrence practiced on Monday and head coach Doug Pederson said the plan was for him to do the bulk of the first-team work Wednesday, which provides reason to hope that he’ll be able to return after missing two games. Lawrence said on Wednesday that his sprained AC joint “has been a pretty difficult thing to gauge” and that surgery is “not off the table at all” even though he is pushing to play.

“Hopefully I’m able to get back out there this week or as soon as possible and then it’s going to be just every week kind of evaluating it, seeing where it’s at,” Lawrence said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “Obviously up until this point I’ve been doing everything I can to avoid that and want to be back out there with my guys and finish the season. So that’s my goal.”

Mac Jones started the two games that Lawrence missed leading into the Jaguars’ bye and would be in line to start again if Lawrence isn’t able to go.