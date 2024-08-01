 Skip navigation
Tristan Wirfs agrees to five-year extension with Buccaneers

  
Published August 1, 2024 08:20 AM

Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs said that contract talks with the team were going well this week and they reached the finish line on Thursday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Wirfs and the Bucs have agreed to a five-year, $140.63 million contract extension. Wirfs was under contract for 2024, so he is now tied to the Bucs through the 2029 season.

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said recently that Wirfs deserves to be the highest-paid tackle in the league and the agreement puts him in that position.

Wirfs was a first-round pick in 2020 and he helped the team win the Super Bowl as a rookie. He was a first-team All-Pro the next season, a second-team All-Pro in 2022 and he’s been a Pro Bowler the last three seasons despite switching from right to left tackle in 2023. Thursday’s deal shows the Bucs are banking on continued productivity for a player who has given them no reason to doubt he’ll remain among the best tackles in the NFL.