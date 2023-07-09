Tristan Wirfs wants to “take over” as leader with Buccaneers

Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis said that anyone doubting the team’s ability to compete in the wake of Tom Brady’s retirement is due for a rude awakening and outperforming any low expectations will require others stepping up to fill the leadership void that the quarterback left behind.

Left tackle Tristan Wirfs shares Davis’ rosy view of the team’s immediate future and he’s throwing his hat in the ring on the leadership front as well. During an appearance on the Vikes Verified podcast, Wirfs said that he does not feel “even close” to Brady’s level of leadership but is “trying to be somebody that the younger guys can kind of lean” on as they head into the 2023 season.

“I’ve really been doing my best this offseason throughout all these OTAs and throughout this minicamp just to be a little bit more vocal,” Wirfs said. “Because I feel like even through college, I’ve never been an extremely vocal leader. I’ve always been kind of a lead-by-example kind of guy – go almost under the radar. I feel like now it gets to a certain point where now I kinda got to take over.”

The eventual winner of the quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask will carry heavy leadership responsibilities, but Wirfs and other remaining members of the team’s Super Bowl champs will play an important role in bridging the gap from those days to what the team hopes will be a bright future.