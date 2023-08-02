 Skip navigation
nbc_nas_shorttracktest_230731.jpg
Corey LaJoie to remain at Spire Motorsports
Justin Peck wins High Limit Sprint Car Series race at Kokomo Speedway
Justin Peck outruns Kyle Larson, Rico Abreu for first High Limit Sprint Car Series win at Kokomo Speedway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Justin Suh
Wyndham Winners: Matchup Bets at Sedgefield CC
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

nbc_nas_enascarpoconorecap_230802.jpg
Kligerman recaps eNASCAR iRacing Series at Pocono
nbc_berry_rideordie_230802.jpg
Berry's potential 2023 'Ride or Die' options
nbc_golf_gt_hunteronfashion_230802.jpg
PGA summit displays future of women's golf fashion

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Turnover on downs is now subject to automatic replay review

  
Published August 2, 2023 03:37 PM

This year, the list of plays and situations subject to formal replay review has not changed. The circumstances for the use of automatic replay review have been revised. slightly.

NFL rules now provide for automatic replay review in the event of a turnover on downs.

The automatic review happens only if the offense fails to convert on fourth down. If the conversion is successful, any attempt to make it unsuccessful must be initiated by a coach’s challenge (unless the situation otherwise falls under the automatic-review umbrella).

The rule was proposed by the Texans, not the Competition Committee. If there was a formal announcement that the measured passed during the March meeting (which it obviously did), we must have missed it.