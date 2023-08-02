Turnover on downs is now subject to automatic replay review

This year, the list of plays and situations subject to formal replay review has not changed. The circumstances for the use of automatic replay review have been revised. slightly.

NFL rules now provide for automatic replay review in the event of a turnover on downs.

The automatic review happens only if the offense fails to convert on fourth down. If the conversion is successful, any attempt to make it unsuccessful must be initiated by a coach’s challenge (unless the situation otherwise falls under the automatic-review umbrella).

The rule was proposed by the Texans, not the Competition Committee. If there was a formal announcement that the measured passed during the March meeting (which it obviously did), we must have missed it.