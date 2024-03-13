Tyler Eifert hints at a possible Justin Jefferson trade to the Bengals

Well, this is something.

At a time when the Vikings are trying to put out the word that they won’t be trading receiver Justin Jefferson (what better way to drive up the compensation?), former Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert has suggested on X that Jefferson could be traded to the Bengals.

“Sources telling me Jefferson to Cincy is in motion,” Eifert posted, along with the current Super Bowl champion odds for the 2024 season.

It’s unclear whether Eifert is serious. We’re trying to find out.

Even if he is, it’s hard to imagine it happening. Beyond what it would take to get him away from Minnesota, the Bengals would have to give him a massive contract. And then they’ll have to give Ja’Marr Chase and even more massive contract. While quarterback Joe Burrow is at the top of the quarterback market.

Setting aside the numbers, it would make for a compelling LSU reunion, with Burrow getting Jefferson and Chase together again.