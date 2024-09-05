Tyler Guyton: I get to gauge myself as a player against Myles Garrett

Cowboys rookie Tyler Guyton isn’t going to get a chance to ease into life as an NFL left tackle.

Guyton will be starting for Dallas this Sunday and that means he will be tangling with the reigning defensive player of the year for most of his debut. The Cowboys will be in Cleveland and Myles Garrett will be trying to make life miserable for Dak Prescott over the course of the afternoon.

The main part of Guyton’s job will be making sure that doesn’t happen. Guyton believes it’s a chance to see how he measures up right out of the gate and cited preseason opponents and practicing against Micah Parsons as reasons why he thinks he’s ready for such a test.

“You get to gauge yourself as a player,” Guyton said, via the team’s website. “I’ve played against Micah [Parsons] and Maxx Crosby, now I get to block Myles Garrett. I feel like I’m going to be myself and see what I can do and what I can’t.”

The Cowboys have had success drafting and developing offensive linemen in recent years and they’ll be hoping Guyton continues that trend. Sunday’s outing could help that development process even if there are some growing pains before the final whistle sounds.