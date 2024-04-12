Tyler Smith: I’m comfortable at guard, but ready for anything

The departure of Tyron Smith as a free agent has left a hole at left tackle on the Dallas offensive line and owner Jerry Jones suggested last month that the team could move Tyler Smith over one spot to replace him.

Smith has experience at the position, but moved to left guard on a full-time basis last year and made the Pro Bowl. Smith’s performance led Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones to compare him to Hall of Famer Larry Allen this offseason, so moving him back out of the spot wouldn’t be an easy call.

The topic came up during Smith’s recent appearance on The 8th Round Podcast and Smith said that he’s game for anything while noting that he feels good about how things have played out at guard.

“I’m coming off a really good year at guard,” Smith said. “I’m feeling really comfortable at guard. I kind of like how the continuity is right now. I’m willing to do whatever it takes, y’all, and I’m able to do whatever it takes. We’ll see what the future holds. Obviously, stay ready for anything but for right now, I’m the starting left guard of the Dallas Cowboys.”

The Cowboys have some time before they’ll have to make any final decisions about how they’ll line up on offense and the draft will likely help shape their plans for the line in 2024 an beyond.