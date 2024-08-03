 Skip navigation
Tyreek Hill agrees to new deal with Dolphins

  
Tyreek Hill recently said that the day quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received his extension was “the best feeling ever.”

Perhaps Saturday’s news will come close.

Per multiple reports, Hill has agreed to a restructured deal with the Dolphins that will pay him $90 million over the next three seasons with $65 million guaranteed.

While Hill did not have any new years added to his contract, his four-year total of fully guaranteed money is now $106.5 million — the most for any receiver.

Hill’s deal was previously set to pay him $19.665 million in 2024, $22.935 million in 2025, and $45 million in 2026 — though the final year of the deal was unlikely to ever be executed.

Hill, who was recently named No. 1 on the NFL’s annual top 100 list, led the league with 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns while playing just 16 games last season. He was a first-team All-Pro for the fifth time, his fourth as a receiver.

In 2022, his first year with Miami, Hill caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards with seven touchdowns.

Now in the last few months, the Dolphins have signed three of their most important offensive players to new contracts — Hill, Tagovailoa, and receiver Jaylen Waddle.