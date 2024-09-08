 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyreek Hill: I wasn’t disrespectful, no idea why I was put in cuffs

  
Published September 8, 2024 05:07 PM

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s eventful Sunday began with him being detained and handcuffed by police in Miami after he was stopped while driving into Hard Rock Stadium.

Hill was released in time to play in the game and scored a touchdown that helped the Dolphins beat the Jaguars 20-17. Hill celebrated that touchdown by having teammate Jaylen Waddle put him in fake cuffs and walk him out of the end zone and he spoke to Jeff Darlington of ESPN after the game.

Hill said he was told he was speeding or driving recklessly and that he doesn’t believe he did anything to escalate the situation to a point that he’d wind up in handcuffs.

“I have no idea. I wasn’t disrespecting. I didn’t cuss,” Hill said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department placed an officer on administrative duties after looking into the incident and Hill said “that should tell you all you need to know” when he was informed of the development.