Tyreek Hill: I wasn’t disrespectful, no idea why I was put in cuffs

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s eventful Sunday began with him being detained and handcuffed by police in Miami after he was stopped while driving into Hard Rock Stadium.

Hill was released in time to play in the game and scored a touchdown that helped the Dolphins beat the Jaguars 20-17. Hill celebrated that touchdown by having teammate Jaylen Waddle put him in fake cuffs and walk him out of the end zone and he spoke to Jeff Darlington of ESPN after the game.

Hill said he was told he was speeding or driving recklessly and that he doesn’t believe he did anything to escalate the situation to a point that he’d wind up in handcuffs.

“I have no idea. I wasn’t disrespecting. I didn’t cuss,” Hill said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department placed an officer on administrative duties after looking into the incident and Hill said “that should tell you all you need to know” when he was informed of the development.