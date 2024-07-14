Tyreek Hill on contract extension: The Dolphins will do what’s right when it’s time

Tyreek Hill wants his quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, to get paid. The Dolphins receiver also wants to get paid, but he isn’t sweating it.

Hill said he knows a contract extension will come in due time.

“I’m just very like glad the position that I’m in now, man,” Hill told ESPN, via video from Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald. “The reason I say that is: I know when it’s time for me to get a deal the Miami Dolphins will do what’s right. I’m very content with where I’m at right now. My mindset and my focus right now is making sure that I’m able to help this team win it all, win the Super Bowl, and I’m real content with that. I’m going into year nine now. Money is the least of our worries right now. Like the biggest thing right now is to be able to grab onto something that we can hold onto the rest of our lives, as a brotherhood, as a fan base, as an organization. If we’re able to do that, I’ll be happy.”

Hill has a fully guaranteed contract that will pay him $19.665 million in base salary this season. He has no guaranteed money after this season, and he has seen Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, Eagles receiver A.J. Brown, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Dolphins teammate Jaylen Waddle get contract extensions this offseason.

“The contract, it’ll come. Whenever it comes, I’ll be happy,” Hill said.

Hill has 238 receptions for 3,509 yards and 20 touchdowns the past two seasons in Miami, earning two more All-Pro accolades.