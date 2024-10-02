Vic Fangio on Bryce Huff: I think he’s improving

Among the things that haven’t gone as hoped for the Eagles so far this season is edge rusher Bryce Huff’s impact on games.

Huff was signed to a three-year, $51 million contract as a free agent because of the production he showed as a pass rusher with the Jets. Huff has not found the same kind of groove with his new team, though.

Huff has two tackles, no sacks, no quarterback hits, and three pressures so far this year. He’s playing on 43 percent of the team’s defensive snaps because his contributions have been limited in all phases of defense, but defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said on Tuesday that he thinks thinks are moving in the right direction.

“I think he’s improving,” Fangio said, via a transcript from the team. “When I say improving against the run, that’s something that he hadn’t really been asked to do in the past. And that’s been an adjustment for him. I’m seeing some improvement there. We don’t ask him to drop very often, but when he does, I’m seeing some improvement there. So he’s working hard at it. He’s as frustrated with it as any of us are, but confident he’ll get it going.”

Huff played a similar number of snaps for the Jets last year and had 10 sacks while being deployed almost exclusively as a pass rusher. The Eagles are trying something different and the sooner it falls into place, the better for their defense.