Vikings, 49ers announce Jordan Mason trade

  
Published March 18, 2025 07:02 PM

The trade that sends running back Jordan Mason from San Francisco to Minnesota became official on Tuesday. Both teams have announced the deal.

It’s a swap of fifth- and sixth-round picks in 2025, giving the 49ers a net bump of 27 spots from No. 187 to No. 160. The deal also includes a sixth-round pick in 2026 rom the Vikings to the 49ers.

Here’s a full breakdown of the two-year, $10.5 million deal Mason will sign with the Vikings. He was eligible for $5.346 million in 2025, under a second-round restricted free agency tender.

Mason rushed for a career high 789 yards in 2024, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. For his three-year career, Mason has an average of 5.3 yards per carry.