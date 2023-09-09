Vikings add RB Myles Gaskin to practice squad, elevate him to active roster

As expected, the Vikings have brought running back Myles Gaskin back to the practice squad.

As also expected, Gaskin has been elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Falcons.

The Vikings also released receiver Lucky Jackson from the practice squad. They likewise have elevated linebacker Benton Whitley to the active roster.

Gaskin originally signed with the Vikings after being released by the Dolphins. He had 1,355 yards and seven touchdowns in four seasons with Miami.

He joins Alexander Mattison and Ty Chandler as Minnesota’s three running backs on the roster.