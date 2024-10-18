Vikings list Aaron Jones, T.J. Hockenson as questionable

Word before the Vikings’ bye week was that running back Aaron Jones would be back from his hamstring injury in time to play against the Lions in Week Seven, but the team hasn’t made a definitive ruling on his availability yet.

Jones was a limited participant in practice the last two days and he’s been listed as questionable to play. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said, via Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, that Jones did good work in practice and that the team will “see how he feels as we work through the weekend.”

Tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee) also drew a questionable tag. He will need to be activated from the physically unable to perform list in order to play against Detroit, so we’ll know his status by Saturday afternoon’s deadline to add him to the 53-man roster.

Linebacker Blake Cashman (toe) and cornerback Akayleb Evans (hip) have been ruled out. Linebacker Patrick Jones (shoulder), defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (shoulder), and guard Dalton Risner (back) are listed as questionable.