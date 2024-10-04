 Skip navigation
Vikings open 21-day practice window for T.J. Hockenson

  
Published October 4, 2024 09:19 AM

Help is officially on the way for Minnesota’s offense.

As head coach Kevin O’Connell noted was the plan earlier this week, the Vikings have officially opened the 21-day practice window for tight end T.J. Hockenson on Friday.

Hockenson is on the reserve/physically unable to perform list as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered late last season.

The Vikings are currently in London to play the Jets on Sunday and will have their bye in Week 6. By getting Hockenson on the practice field now, he could potentially return for the Week 7 divisional matchup at home against the Lions.

Minnesota acquired Hockenson, the No. 8 overall pick of the 2019 draft, from Detroit midway through the 2022 season. He caught 95 passes for 960 yards with five touchdowns in 15 games last year before suffering the injury.