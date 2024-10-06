 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings promote RB Myles Gaskin, S Bobby McCain to active roster

  
Published October 5, 2024 09:15 PM

The Vikings promoted safety Bobby McCain and running back Myles Gaskin from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

The team released Gaskin from the active roster earlier this week before re-signing him to the practice squad.

Gaskin began the season on the practice squad, with the team elevating him for the first two games, before he signed with the active roster Sept. 18. This is his last activation.

He has one carry for minus-3 yards this season, playing two offensive snaps and 20 on special teams.

McCain played against the Giants in Week 1, seeing action on three defensive snaps and 12 on special teams.

This is McCain’s 10th season, and he has played 132 games with 87 starts. He has totaled 394 tackles, 11 interceptions, four sacks and 45 pass breakups.