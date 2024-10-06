Vikings promote RB Myles Gaskin, S Bobby McCain to active roster

The Vikings promoted safety Bobby McCain and running back Myles Gaskin from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

The team released Gaskin from the active roster earlier this week before re-signing him to the practice squad.

Gaskin began the season on the practice squad, with the team elevating him for the first two games, before he signed with the active roster Sept. 18. This is his last activation.

He has one carry for minus-3 yards this season, playing two offensive snaps and 20 on special teams.

McCain played against the Giants in Week 1, seeing action on three defensive snaps and 12 on special teams.

This is McCain’s 10th season, and he has played 132 games with 87 starts. He has totaled 394 tackles, 11 interceptions, four sacks and 45 pass breakups.