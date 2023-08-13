Vikings RT Brian O’Neill returns to team drills for first time in 2023

The Vikings have gotten a key piece of their offense back on the practice field.

Right tackle Brian O’Neill, who suffered a torn Achilles tendon during a Week 17 game in the 2022 regular season, participated in team drills for the first time in 2023.

“I’m really excited,” O’Neill said, via the team’s official website. “I’m just trying to follow the plan that they’ve got for me and starting to shake some rust off. We’re right on schedule, right where we want to be. They’ve done a great job. We’re not there yet but will be.”

The Vikings begin their regular season four weeks from today, with a home game against the Buccaneers.

O’Neill, 27, was a second-round pick of the Vikings in 2018, from Pitt.