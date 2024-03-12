Vikings to sign K John Parker Romo

The Vikings are adding a kicker to their offseason roster.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they are signing John Parker Romo. Greg Joseph was the Vikings kicker last season, but is set to become a free agent on Wednesday.

Romo has spent time with the Saints, Lions, and Bengals, but has never kicked in a regular season game. He did kick for the XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas last season and he was named to the All-XFL team after making 17 of the 19 field goals he attempted in 10 games.

With possible competition to be determined, it remains to be seen if Romo will get a chance to duplicate that spring success come this fall.