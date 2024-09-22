 Skip navigation
Wanya Morris to start at left tackle for Chiefs, rookie Kingsley Suamataia benched

  
Published September 22, 2024 07:06 AM

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have a new left tackle protecting him tonight against the Falcons.

Wanya Morris will start at left tackle and rookie left tackle Kingsley Suamataia has been benched, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

In last week’s win over the Bengals, Morris was most notable for catching a touchdown pass on a goal-line play on which he lined up at tight end, but he also took over at left tackle late in the game as the Chiefs became frustrated with Suamataia’s poor play. Chiefs coach Andy Reid declined to name a starter during the week but indicated that both Morris and Suamataia will play.

The 21-year-old Suamataia played one year of college football at Oregon and two at BYU before the Chiefs took him with the 63rd overall pick this year. He has the size and raw talent to be an NFL left tackle, but he hasn’t looked up to the task so far this season.

Falcons outside linebacker Matt Judon will be coming hard for Mahomes tonight, and the Chiefs hope their offensive line is ready.