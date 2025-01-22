Water main break delays the start of Jabrill Peppers trial

Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers was due to stand trial today on criminal charges. The start of the trial was delayed by a day, for reasons other than the case itself.

Via the Associated Press, a water main break closed the courthouse in Quincy, Massachusetts until Thursday. The case will begin then.

According to court documents, Peppers faces charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a Class B substance, which is believed to be cocaine.

The alleged incident happened in October 2024. Peppers allegedly pushed a woman to the ground, allegedly shoved her head into a wall, and allegedly choked her six times.

The league initially placed Peppers on the Commissioner Exempt list. In late November, he was restored to the active roster.

League discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy remains possible, if Peppers is convicted or pleads guilty. A conviction will also likely result in a termination of his employment.

Said team owner Robert Kraft in October, “If what was reported is true, he’s gone.”