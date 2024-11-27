When Aaron Rodgers talks about staying in “New York,” is the word choice deliberate?

Don’t blame me for what I’m about to write. Blame Aaron Rodgers.

It’s his own fault. He played a conscious word game in 2021, opting to be vague with reporters regarding his vaccination status and forcing someone/anyone (ultimately no one) to ask a follow-up question. (And he’s still talking about it, as recently as yesterday.)

On Tuesday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers addressed his football future. And while the context makes it clear that he was referring to the Jets, he used “New York” to refer to his current situation, and future preferences. More than once.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time in New York,” Rodgers said. “I mean, obviously we haven’t had the success that we’ve all wanted to have. But, you know, I’ve made some good friendships on the team. I’ve enjoyed living in Jersey. I’ve enjoyed time in the city. I’ve enjoyed getting to know the fans. And I came here to win. So I’m not jumping off ship, you know, like, ‘Oh I definitely wanna play and not in New York. Like, I don’t even know if I wanna play yet, but New York would be my first option.”

So was it a coincidence, or was he deliberately vague . . . again? Could he be referring to the Giants in addition to the Jets?

Here’s why it’s not crazy. Some in league circles already have connected the dots from Rodgers to Bill Belichick. If they were to partner up, it would need to happen in a place that has the flexibility to sign Rodgers. The Giants would be one of those places. And the Giants are in “New York.”

There’s another important wrinkle to consider. Because Belichick currently isn’t tied to any one team, he can tamper his ass off, if he sees fit. Because it’s not tampering.

He can call Rodgers and recruit him to join Belichick with the Giants or whoever. He can call any assistant coach, any player, and front-office executive.

Do we know whether Belichick has or hasn’t talked to Rodgers? No one does. But why would Belichick — who clearly wants back in next year — not want Rodgers, if Belichick ends up in a spot with no quarterback option for 2025.