Will Deion Sanders, Dallas Cowboys do a deal?

In 2023, Colorado coach Deion Sanders slammed the door on coaching in the NFL, saying “I would never do that.”

More recently, he said he’d only do the thing he said he’d never do if he’s coaching his sons. Now, there’s a chance he’ll be coaching in the NFL, without coaching one or both of his sons.

Amid reports of communications between Deion and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and betting odds that had Sanders as the favorite (it has now shifted to Kellen Moore), Ed Werder of WFAA says that Sanders “would almost certainly accept” the Dallas job, that those around Sanders are encouraging him to pursue it, and that Jones is “enamored” by the possibility.

There will be issues to resolve. Beyond Deion’s compensation, there’s an $8 million buyout. And Deion will have to be OK with Jerry running the show, conducting two radio interviews per week, and holding postgame media scrums that will attract attention away from Deion’s press conference (or vice-versa).

It’s a fascinating story. And it would vault the Cowboys past the Chiefs when it comes to overall interest and intrigue.

That’s what Jones wants. Any team can win. Only the Cowboys are the Cowboys, and the Cowboys would hit another level in prime time if they were led out by Coach Prime.