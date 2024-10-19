Will Levis out, Mason Rudolph in for Titans at Buffalo on Sunday

Will Levis is out, and Mason Rudolph is in.

Per multiple reports, the Titans will turn to their backup quarterback at Buffalo on Sunday. Levis, who was listed as questionable with a right shoulder injury, will be inactive.

It’s being couched in some circles as Levis simply not being ready to go. However, he played last Sunday with the injury, which happened 19 days ago in a Monday night game against the Dolphins.

Levis was limited in practice on Wednesday. He fully participated on Thursday, and he was limited again on Friday. Unless he had a significant setback or aggravation, this one feels like a soft benching.

Soft or not, a benching seemed to be in order. Levis leads the league with 10 turnovers in only four full games, and has at least one in every game this season. His nine-game turnover streak dates back to last year.

In all, Levis has had turnovers in 12 of his 14 NFL starts.

Last week, Levis seemed to play like a guy who believed he was on a short leash. And maybe he was.

Then there’s the fact that Rudolph performed admirably in the playoffs at Buffalo last year for the Steelers. Pittsburgh was overmatched against the second-seeded Bills, but they didn’t get embarrassed.

Throw in the fact that the Titans’ only win of 2024 came when Rudolph relieved Levis and, yeah, it feels a lot like a soft benching.