 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_wilson_240828.jpg
Wilson named Steelers’ starting QB over Fields
nbc_pftpm_kickoffrule_240828.jpg
No changes to NFL kickoff at ownership meeting
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240828.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Mahomes’ GOAT case, Belichick to NYG?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_wilson_240828.jpg
Wilson named Steelers’ starting QB over Fields
nbc_pftpm_kickoffrule_240828.jpg
No changes to NFL kickoff at ownership meeting
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240828.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Mahomes’ GOAT case, Belichick to NYG?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

With Brandon Aiyuk now medically cleared, will 49ers begin enforcing disciplinary action?

  
Published August 28, 2024 08:57 PM

The 49ers have been patient with Brandon Aiyuk as they continue to work on a long-term contract for the receiver, but their patience may be wearing thin.

Aiyuk has not practiced since training camp started, holding in while seeking either a trade or a contract extension. But because he reported to camp with back and neck soreness, according to coach Kyle Shanahan at the time, Aiyuk has avoided the $40,000 a day in fines.

Shanahan said this week that Aiyuk was cleared by medical staff.

As Nick Wagnor of ESPN points out, that gives the 49ers the option to enforce disciplinary action against the receiver. The Collective Bargaining Agreement allows teams to fine players for unexcused missed activities, including walkthroughs, curfews, practices and meetings.

The maximum fine per day is $45,769, and it could escalate to suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.

General Manager John Lynch said Wednesday he expected Aiyuk to practice, but Aiyuk was not present at the portion of practice open to the media.

“At some point, you’ve got to play,” Lynch said.

Lynch and Shanahan would not say what happens if Aiyuk continues to skip practice.