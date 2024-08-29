With Brandon Aiyuk now medically cleared, will 49ers begin enforcing disciplinary action?

The 49ers have been patient with Brandon Aiyuk as they continue to work on a long-term contract for the receiver, but their patience may be wearing thin.

Aiyuk has not practiced since training camp started, holding in while seeking either a trade or a contract extension. But because he reported to camp with back and neck soreness, according to coach Kyle Shanahan at the time, Aiyuk has avoided the $40,000 a day in fines.

Shanahan said this week that Aiyuk was cleared by medical staff.

As Nick Wagnor of ESPN points out, that gives the 49ers the option to enforce disciplinary action against the receiver. The Collective Bargaining Agreement allows teams to fine players for unexcused missed activities, including walkthroughs, curfews, practices and meetings.

The maximum fine per day is $45,769, and it could escalate to suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.

General Manager John Lynch said Wednesday he expected Aiyuk to practice, but Aiyuk was not present at the portion of practice open to the media.

“At some point, you’ve got to play,” Lynch said.

Lynch and Shanahan would not say what happens if Aiyuk continues to skip practice.