Xavier McKinney records interception in fifth consecutive game, Packers lead 24-13

Packers safety Xavier McKinney has done something special.

Midway through the third quarter, McKinney intercepted quarterback Matthew Stafford, which led to a Green Bay touchdown to expand the team’s lead to 24-13.

But that pick made McKinney the first player since 1970 with an interception in his first five games with a team.

McKinney has recorded one pick against the Eagles, Colts, Titans, Vikings, and now Rams. Via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s website, that ties him with Irv Comp for a franchise streak, as he had a pick in five straight games in 1943.

McKinney recorded nine interceptions in his first four seasons with the Giants before signing with the Packers in the offseason.

After the pick, tight end Tucker Kraft caught his second touchdown of the day — this one coming from 7 yards out to expand Green Bay’s lead over Los Angeles to 11 points.