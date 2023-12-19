Zac Taylor: Bengals not ready to rule out Ja’Marr Chase for Saturday at Pittsburgh

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor says wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase hasn’t been ruled out for Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh.

Asked today about a report that Chase will miss at least one game with a separated shoulder, Taylor said it’s too soon to determine that.

“We’ll see how the week goes,” Taylor said.

Chase is the Bengals’ leading receiver with 93 catches for 1,156 yards and seven touchdowns this season. The Bengals, whose season seemed to be all but over when Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury, have surprisingly won three straight games with Jake Browning at quarterback and are now in the thick of the AFC wild card race. They’d love to have Chase on the field in Pittsburgh on Saturday, and Taylor isn’t ruling that out.