 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zach Pascal to wear No. 0 with Cardinals

  
Published April 6, 2023 10:50 AM
nbc_pft_cardinals_230404
April 4, 2023 09:23 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out who the Cardinals could be eyeing to select with the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, if they don’t consider trading down.

Add the Cardinals to the list of teams that will have a player wearing No. 0 this season.

The team announced that wide receiver Zach Pascal will be wearing that number during his first season with the team. Pascal signed with the Cardinals as a free agent last month.

Pascal wore No. 3 with the Eagles and No. 14 with the Colts.

This will be the first season that NFL players are allowed to wear No. 0. League owners approved allowing the number in a vote at last month’s league meetings.

Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones, Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse, Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley, Giants wide receiver Parris Campbell, and Titans defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting are also going to wear No. 0 this season.

The Cardinals also announced that linebacker Kyzir White is No. 7, cornerback Rashad Fenton is No. 24, linebacker Josh Woods is No. 51, linebacker Krys Barnes is No. 56, defensive linemen L.J. Collier is No. 91, and defensive lineman Carlos Watkins is No. 94.