Zack Martin “took every rep” at Friday’s practice

Left guard Tyler Smith appears to be on track to miss Sunday’s game against the Jets, but it looks like the Cowboys will have their other guard in his usual spot on the line.

Right guard Zack Martin was added to the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant in practice due to a groin injury, but he was back to a full workload Friday. Head coach Mike McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, that Martin “took every rep today.”

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks missed practice for the third straight day. Cooks suffered an MCL sprain in last Sunday’s win over the Cowboys.

The Cowboys will release all of their injury designations later on Friday and they’ll have one more workout Saturday before hosting the Jets.