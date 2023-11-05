Zaire Franklin inactive for Colts-Panthers

The Colts will be without one of their key defensive players for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin is inactive after he missed all three days of practice with a knee injury. He was listed as questionable for the contest.

Franklin leads the NFL with 102 total tackles entering Week 9. He also has 1.5 sacks, three passes defensed, two tackles for loss, and three QB hits.

On the other side, panthers safety Vonn Bell is inactive once again with a quad strain. He will be replaced by rookie Alex Cook, who was signed off the Giants practice squad in mid-October.

Receiver Laviska Shenault, cornerback David Long Jr., offensive tackle Ricky Lee, guard Brett Toth, and guard Nash Jensen are also inactive for Carolina.

Center Jack Anderson, cornerback JuJu Brents, tight end Will Mallory, right tackle Braden Smith, and cornerback Ameer Speed are also inactive for the Colts.