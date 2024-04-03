 Skip navigation
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
‘Underdog’ Hannah Darling grabs Augusta National Women’s Amateur lead
Valero Texas Open Best Bets
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Tee times, groupings for Round 2

Foden’s hat-trick for Man City v. Aston Villa
Guardiola reflects on Man City’s 4-1 win v. Villa
Rodri: Man City ‘played amazing’ v. Aston Villa

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFLCollege PlayerRome Odunze

Rome
Odunze

Betting odds shift toward Drake Maye over Jayden Daniels as favorite for No. 2 pick
With the Bears set to take Caleb Williams first overall in the 2024 NFL draft, the intrigue starts with the second pick.
Report: Malik Nabers visiting Cardinals on Tuesday, Chargers on Wednesday
Betting odds favor four quarterbacks and Marvin Harrison Jr. as the Top 5 picks
Jayden Daniels says his elbow is “perfectly fine”
Drake Maye on his Pro Day: I thought I threw it well
Did LSU coach Brian Kelly reveal Washington’s plan to take QB Jayden Daniels?
Report: Drake Maye to work out for Giants in coming days