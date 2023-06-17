 Skip navigation
NFLLos Angeles ChargersSteve Clinkscale

Steve
Clinkscale

nbc_dls_mikemcdaniel_260127.jpg
07:20
Why McDaniel weighed options before joining LAC
NFL insider Dianna Russini joins the Dan Le Batard Show to explore Mike McDaniel’s path to the Chargers, examining how the former Dolphins head coach weighed several options before ultimately landing in Los Angeles.
Mike McDaniel: Critical that we don’t rely too heavily on Justin Herbert going above and beyond
Chargers interview their DB coach Steve Clinkscale for defensive coordinator
Chargers announce defensive coordinator interview with safeties coach Adam Fuller
Chargers interview their OLB coach Dylan Roney for defensive coordinator
Chargers, DL Teair Tart agree on three-year extension
Chargers announce hiring of Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator