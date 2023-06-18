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WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Seattle Storm
Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor will miss 6 to 8 weeks with a right foot injury
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Anaheim Ducks at Edmonton Oilers
Kapanen’s 2nd goal of game with 1:54 remaining lifts Oilers over Ducks 4-3 in playoff opener
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Injury Report: Edwin Díaz set to miss three months, Mick Abel’s breakout halted by elbow injury

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Timberwolves kept their head down to take Game 2
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McCollum ‘got into his bag’ for Hawks in Game 2
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Timberwolves wore Jokic down in Game 2

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Top News

WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Seattle Storm
Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor will miss 6 to 8 weeks with a right foot injury
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Anaheim Ducks at Edmonton Oilers
Kapanen’s 2nd goal of game with 1:54 remaining lifts Oilers over Ducks 4-3 in playoff opener
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Injury Report: Edwin Díaz set to miss three months, Mick Abel’s breakout halted by elbow injury

Top Clips

nbc_nba_mindendigitalhit_260420.jpg
Timberwolves kept their head down to take Game 2
nbc_nba_atlknicksrecap_260420.jpg
McCollum ‘got into his bag’ for Hawks in Game 2
nbc_nba_postgamereacs_260420.jpg
Timberwolves wore Jokic down in Game 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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NHLMinnesota WildChase Wutzke

Chase
Wutzke

Minnesota Wild
Minnesota Wild look for a playoff first after putting Dallas Stars in familiar postseason spot
Minnesota’s 6-1 thumping of its Central Division rival in Game 1 sets up the possibility to go up 2-0 in a playoff series for the first time in 15 postseason appearances over its 25-season history.
Minnesota Wild
Minnesota Wild look for a playoff first after putting Dallas Stars in familiar postseason spot
Dallas Stars
NHL playoffs arrive with the West stacked with contenders like Colorado, Dallas and Vegas
Jesper Wallstedt
Jesper Wallstedt is giving the playoff-bound Wild a boost in goal, no matter how his name is spelled
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres
The NHL playoffs have plenty of fresh blood, and a new Stanley Cup champion will be crowned
Dallas Stars Minnesota Wild
Stars and Wild provide quite a preview for their upcoming playoff series
Lucas Raymond
NHL’s East playoff race shaken up as the Flyers rise, Red Wings fall and Islanders fire their coach
Kapanen’s 2nd goal of game with 1:54 remaining lifts Oilers over Ducks 4-3 in playoff opener
Martinook’s goal lifts Hurricanes past Senators 3-2 in 2OT in NHL playoffs
Capitals say they’ll have a contingency plan for whatever Ovechkin decides on his future
Lightning must overcome home playoff woes or they won’t survive opening round against Montreal
Sabres mark return to the playoffs by rallying to beat Bruins
Golden Knights rally past Mammoth 4-2 in Game 1 as Nic Dowd nets the winner