AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v New England Patriots
What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for AFC, NFC Championship
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona live updates: Results, leaderboard, track map, teams, highlights, news
Flory Bidunga
No. 19 Kansas finishes on 27-7 run to beat Kansas State 86-62 despite Darryn Peterson's absence

nbc_nba_lalvsdal_260124.jpg
HLs: Doncic scores 33 in comeback win over Mavs
nbc_nba_clevsorl_260124.jpg
HLs: Mitchell explodes for 36 in win over Magic
lap_1_crash_raw_260124.jpg
Early crash ends Anaheim II for Kitchen, Hymas

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v New England Patriots
What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for AFC, NFC Championship
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona live updates: Results, leaderboard, track map, teams, highlights, news
Flory Bidunga
No. 19 Kansas finishes on 27-7 run to beat Kansas State 86-62 despite Darryn Peterson’s absence

nbc_nba_lalvsdal_260124.jpg
HLs: Doncic scores 33 in comeback win over Mavs
nbc_nba_clevsorl_260124.jpg
HLs: Mitchell explodes for 36 in win over Magic
lap_1_crash_raw_260124.jpg
Early crash ends Anaheim II for Kitchen, Hymas

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Isak
Posch

NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Colorado Avalanche
Avalanche improve home winning streak to 17 games, one away from matching franchise record
Back in late October, the Colorado Avalanche fell to Carolina at home in a shootout. They haven’t lost in their own building since, reeling off 17 straight wins.
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Colorado Avalanche
Avalanche improve home winning streak to 17 games, one away from matching franchise record
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche
MacKinnon scores 400th goal and Nichushkin nets hat trick as Avalanche rout Blues 6-1
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Los Angeles Kings
Wild acquire Quinn Hughes from the Canucks in a blockbuster NHL trade
Colorado Avalanche
Claude Lemieux sees Stanley Cup potential in Avalanche, much like his title team in 1995-96
NHL: Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens
Alex Ovechkin has 33rd hat trick, assist in Montreal romp, moves to No. 10 on points list
Adrian Kempe
Report: Los Angeles Kings re-sign Adrian Kempe to 8-year, $85 million contract
Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin has surgery on lower body injury that will keep him out of Olympics
Sabres sign forward Josh Doan to 7-year, $48.65 million contract extension
Goalie fight breaks out between Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky, San Jose’s Alex Nedeljkovic
Mika Zibanejad makes history, scores hat trick in win over Flyers
Senators cap off an eventful week feeling good about the direction of their season
Devils GM is ‘working the phones daily’ as Dougie Hamilton and Ondrej Palat trade rumors swirl