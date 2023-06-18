Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Bristol Motor Speedway weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Trucks
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Jordan Romano loses late-inning duties, Emmanuel Clase nabs first save
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
France’s Malonga among players to watch during WNBA draft after Bueckers goes No. 1
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Does Scheffler vs. McIlroy qualify as a rivalry?
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 6 Atkinson, Aston Villa
Spieth looking to make new Masters memories
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Bristol Motor Speedway weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Trucks
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Jordan Romano loses late-inning duties, Emmanuel Clase nabs first save
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
France’s Malonga among players to watch during WNBA draft after Bueckers goes No. 1
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Does Scheffler vs. McIlroy qualify as a rivalry?
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 6 Atkinson, Aston Villa
Spieth looking to make new Masters memories
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NHL
Date
All Scores
Odds by
NHL
Montreal Canadiens
Ivan Demidov
ID
Ivan
Demidov
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Stats
Game Log
Top prospect Ivan Demidov expected to join Canadiens after leaving KHL and signing an NHL contract
The Montreal Canadiens are getting a huge boost for the stretch run and potentially the playoffs.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top prospect Ivan Demidov expected to join Canadiens after leaving KHL and signing an NHL contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Bruins trade Trent Frederic to the Oilers in a 3-team deal with the Devils
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Devils captain Nico Hischier is week to week with injury, coach Sheldon Keefe says
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom out 4-6 weeks with knee injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Canadiens’ Emil Heineman is out 3-4 weeks after getting hit by a car while walking in Salt Lake City
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Longtime NHL executive Ray Shero, 2009 Stanley Cup-winning GM with Pittsburgh, dies at age 62
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog going on minor league rehab assignment in attempt to return
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Utah Hockey Club’s future trending in a positive direction after first NHL season in Salt Lake City
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Winnipeg Jets prospect announced retirement because of medical condition
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Buffalo Sabres extend their NHL-record postseason drought to 14 seasons
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sherwood’s OT goal caps Canucks 3-goal comeback in final minute in 6-5 win over Stars
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue