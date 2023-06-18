 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Bristol Motor Speedway weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Trucks
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Jordan Romano loses late-inning duties, Emmanuel Clase nabs first save
BASKETBALL-OLY-PARIS-2024-CAN-FRA
France’s Malonga among players to watch during WNBA draft after Bueckers goes No. 1

Top Clips

rory_scottie_mpx.jpg
Does Scheffler vs. McIlroy qualify as a rivalry?
pl_goal.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 6 Atkinson, Aston Villa
nbc_gc_spiethsound_250409.jpg
Spieth looking to make new Masters memories

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Bristol Motor Speedway weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Trucks
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Jordan Romano loses late-inning duties, Emmanuel Clase nabs first save
BASKETBALL-OLY-PARIS-2024-CAN-FRA
France’s Malonga among players to watch during WNBA draft after Bueckers goes No. 1

Top Clips

rory_scottie_mpx.jpg
Does Scheffler vs. McIlroy qualify as a rivalry?
pl_goal.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 6 Atkinson, Aston Villa
nbc_gc_spiethsound_250409.jpg
Spieth looking to make new Masters memories

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
NHLMontreal CanadiensIvan Demidov

Ivan
Demidov

Ivan Demidov
Top prospect Ivan Demidov expected to join Canadiens after leaving KHL and signing an NHL contract
The Montreal Canadiens are getting a huge boost for the stretch run and potentially the playoffs.
Ivan Demidov
Top prospect Ivan Demidov expected to join Canadiens after leaving KHL and signing an NHL contract
Trent Frederic
Bruins trade Trent Frederic to the Oilers in a 3-team deal with the Devils
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs
Devils captain Nico Hischier is week to week with injury, coach Sheldon Keefe says
NHL: Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils
New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom out 4-6 weeks with knee injury
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens’ Emil Heineman is out 3-4 weeks after getting hit by a car while walking in Salt Lake City
Longtime NHL executive Ray Shero, 2009 Stanley Cup-winning GM with Pittsburgh, dies at age 62
Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog going on minor league rehab assignment in attempt to return
Utah Hockey Club’s future trending in a positive direction after first NHL season in Salt Lake City
Winnipeg Jets prospect announced retirement because of medical condition
Buffalo Sabres extend their NHL-record postseason drought to 14 seasons
Sherwood’s OT goal caps Canucks 3-goal comeback in final minute in 6-5 win over Stars