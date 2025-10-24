 Skip navigation
Mollie O’Callaghan breaks 200m freestyle short course world record for 2nd time in a week

  
Published October 24, 2025 07:46 PM

Australian Mollie O’Callaghan broke the 200m freestyle short course world record by a significant margin for the second time in a week.

O’Callaghan, the Olympic 200m free gold medalist, clocked 1 minute, 49.36 seconds at a World Cup in Toronto.

She took 41 hundredths off her previous world record from last weekend’s World Cup in Westmont, Illinois.

O’Callaghan is now 95 hundredths of a second faster than any other woman in history in the event. Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong had the previous world record of 1:50.31 from 2021.

SWIMMING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

World Cups are held in 25-meter pools (short course), a contrast from the 50-meter pools (long course) used at the Olympics and summer World Championships.

O’Callaghan is also the second-fastest woman in history in long course (1:52.48), just behind countrywoman Ariarne Titmus (1:52.23), who announced her retirement last week.

Also Friday, American Gretchen Walsh swam the third-fastest 50m butterfly in history — 23.91 — after swimming the two fastest times in history at the previous two World Cups.

She owns the 11 fastest times overall, led by the world record of 23.72 from Carmel. The second-fastest woman in history — retired Swede Therese Alshammar — had a best time of 24.38.

The World Cup concludes Saturday with prelims (10 a.m. ET) and finals (6 p.m.) live on Peacock.

