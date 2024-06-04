 Skip navigation
Boyd Martin headlines U.S. Olympic equestrian eventing team for Paris

  
Published June 4, 2024 09:00 AM

Equestrian Boyd Martin is going to his fourth Olympics as part of the three-rider U.S. eventing team for the Paris Games.

Martin, 44, is joined on the roster by Will Coleman, a 41-year-old going to his second Olympics after a 2012 London Games appearance, and Caroline Pamukcu, a 29-year-old going to her first Games.

Martin, whose best individual Olympic finish is 16th, is now ranked third in the world.

A dual citizen, he was in the running to make Olympic teams in 2000, 2004 and 2008 for his native Australia before he began riding for the U.S. in 2009 after moving in 2007.

LIST: U.S. athletes qualified for Paris Olympics

Phillip Dutton, who was in the running to make an eighth Olympic team at age 60, was not named to the team.

He was bidding to become the oldest U.S. Olympian since art competitions were held at the Games in the 1930s, according to the OlyMADMen.

Dutton is ranked 44th in the world and sixth among Americans. He was ranked 10th in the world last September.

The traveling reserve is Elisabeth Halliday, who originally made the Tokyo Olympic team but had to withdraw less than a month before those Games due to an injury to her horse.

The U.S. eventing team placed sixth in Tokyo with individual results of 16th (Doug Payne), 20th (Martin) and 21st (Dutton).

Dutton won the last U.S. eventing medal in 2016 (bronze). The team last won a medal in 2004 (bronze).

The U.S. teams for Paris in jumping and dressage have yet to be announced.