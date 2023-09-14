When is the 2023 Diamond League Final: How to watch, TV, live stream info for the Prefontaine Classic

The 2023 Diamond League final takes place this Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. This will be the first time ever that the event will be contested on U.S. soil and it will be nothing short of exciting as several of your favorite track and field stars and newly crowned world champions are expected to compete.

Team USA was the talk of the 2023 Track and Field World Championships in Budapest last month after Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson became the world’s fastest man and woman, with their 100m title wins. Both will be competing this weekend in Eugene.

Lyles also picked up his third straight world title in the 200m and a gold in the 4x100m relay, becoming the first man since Usain Bolt (2015) to earn that triple at a single World Championships.



Episode Two of Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project which gives an all-access look into Lyles’ time in Budapest, releases exclusively on Peacock this Friday, September 15.

Coverage of the 2023 Diamond League Final begins on Saturday, September 16 at 3:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. On Sunday, September 17 the action starts at 3:00 PM on CNBC and Peacock, and continues on NBC at 4:00pm ET.

When is the 2023 Diamond League Final?

Where will the 2023 Diamond League Final take place?

Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

How can I watch the 2023 Diamond League Final?

Saturday, September 16:

Coverage begins at 3:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock

Sunday, September 17:

Coverage begins at 3:00 PM ET on CNBC, then continues at 4:00pm on NBC, with streaming coverage available on Peacock

