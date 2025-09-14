American Yoseline Perez takes silver at World Boxing Championships

Yoseline Perez became the first American woman to win a senior global boxing medal in three years, taking 54kg silver at the World Championships in Liverpool, England.

Olympic flyweight bronze medalist Huang Hsiao-Wen defeated Perez, a 2022 Youth World champion, in Sunday’s final.

“I’m happy how the year turned out,” Perez told Boxing Scene, adding that she made the final in all four of her tournaments this year. “A year ago, I would have never imagined I’d come this far.”

Perez, a 21-year-old from Houston, became the first U.S. woman to win a senior world championship medal since Rashida Ellis won the lightweight title in 2022.

At the 2024 Paris Games, the U.S. was shut out of the Olympic women’s boxing medals for the first time since women’s boxing debuted at the Olympics in 2012.