MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Athletics
Kurtz hits 493-foot grand slam, longest MLB homer this season
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers put All-Star catcher Will Smith on 10-day injured list with bruised right hand
Oblique Seville
Oblique Seville wins 100m world title, puts Jamaica back on top of men’s sprinting

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal1_250914.jpg
Salah’s 95th-minute penalty gives Liverpool lead
nbc_pl_burlivpostgame_250914.jpg
Liverpool break Burnley hearts in stoppage time
nbc_pl_burredcard1_250914.jpg
Ugochukwu sent off for second yellow v. Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
American Yoseline Perez takes silver at World Boxing Championships

  
Published September 14, 2025 11:08 AM

Yoseline Perez became the first American woman to win a senior global boxing medal in three years, taking 54kg silver at the World Championships in Liverpool, England.

Olympic flyweight bronze medalist Huang Hsiao-Wen defeated Perez, a 2022 Youth World champion, in Sunday’s final.

“I’m happy how the year turned out,” Perez told Boxing Scene, adding that she made the final in all four of her tournaments this year. “A year ago, I would have never imagined I’d come this far.”

Perez, a 21-year-old from Houston, became the first U.S. woman to win a senior world championship medal since Rashida Ellis won the lightweight title in 2022.

At the 2024 Paris Games, the U.S. was shut out of the Olympic women’s boxing medals for the first time since women’s boxing debuted at the Olympics in 2012.

Olympics LA 2028
LA 2028 Olympics add new events in swimming, gymnastics, track; more female spots for first time
There will be more women’s quota places than men’s quota places at the Olympics for the first time.