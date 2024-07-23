CJ Kirwan (Olympics)

Cj Kirwan will serve as a content creator at the Paris Olympic surfing competition in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, after winning NBCUniversal and Visa’s “Tap into Tahiti” contest that aimed to find a social media content creator to work this summer’s Olympic surfing competition.

Kirwan’s content will be distributed across numerous NBCU platforms; while in Tahiti, he will also be given the necessary tools and resources to help grow his brand and improve his skills.