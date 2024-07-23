 Skip navigation
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN TOMORROW AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
CJ Kirwan (Olympics)

Surfing Content Creator

Cj Kirwan will serve as a content creator at the Paris Olympic surfing competition in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, after winning NBCUniversal and Visa’s “Tap into Tahiti” contest that aimed to find a social media content creator to work this summer’s Olympic surfing competition.

Kirwan’s content will be distributed across numerous NBCU platforms; while in Tahiti, he will also be given the necessary tools and resources to help grow his brand and improve his skills.