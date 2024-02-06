BIG TEN BASKETBALL EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK THIS WEEK HEADLINED BY MEN’S DOUBLEHEADER TONIGHT AND NO. 5 OHIO STATE AND NO. 14 INDIANA IN WOMEN’S DOUBLEHEADER ON THURSDAY NIGHT

B1G College Countdown Pregame Coverage Begins Tonight on Peacock at 6:30 p.m. ET followed by Indiana at Ohio State at 7 p.m. ET and Michigan State-Minnesota at 9 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 6, 2024 – A pair of doubleheaders highlight this week’s Peacock exclusive Big Ten basketball coverage.

Tonight’s Big Ten men’s basketball action on Peacock begins with the B1G College Countdown pregame show at 6:30 p.m. ET, featuring host Ahmed Fareed and analysts Jordan Cornette and Josh Pastner, leading into Indiana visiting Ohio State at 7 p.m. ET. Then at 9 p.m. ET, Michigan State visits Minnesota.

On Thursday, Feb. 8, Big Ten women’s basketball continues with Peacock exclusive games as No. 14 Indiana, 9-2 in Big Ten play, hosts Michigan State at 7 p.m. ET and No. 5 Ohio State visits Minnesota at 9 p.m. ET. Thursday’s B1G College Countdown pregame show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring host Carolyn Manno alongside analyst Meghan McKeown.

Peacock’s exclusive slate of Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball features 50+ games streaming live this season.

Tonight at 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Men’s Basketball: Indiana vs. Ohio State

Indiana (13-9) fell to Penn State, 85-71, on Saturday as sophomore center Kel’el Ware recorded a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Ohio State (13-9) lost to Iowa, 79-77, on Friday. Four Buckeyes scored in double digits with forward Jameson Battle leading the way with 17 points in the loss.

Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst), a three-time First-Team All-Big Ten honoree at Purdue from 2007-12, will call the action live from Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, tonight.

Tonight’s coverage begins on Peacock with the B1G College Countdown pregame show at 6:30 p.m. ET, featuring Fareed alongside analysts Cornette and Pastner.

Tonight at 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Men’s Basketball: Michigan State vs. Minnesota

Michigan State (14-8) defeated Maryland, 63-54 on Saturday. Forward Malik Hall and guard Tyson Walker led the Spartans with 19 points apiece in the win.

Minnesota (14-7) topped Northwestern in overtime, 75-66, last Saturday as forward Dawson Garcia led the Golden Gophers with 20 points.

Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (analyst) will call tonight’s game live from the Williams Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

Thursday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Women’s Basketball: Michigan State vs. No. 14 Indiana

Michigan State (17-5), winners of four consecutive games, comes off an 76-65 victory over Minnesota on Monday led by guard Moira Joiner (21 points, 9 rebounds).

No. 14 Indiana (18-3) looks to rebound from a 74-69 loss to then-No. 8 Ohio State on Sunday, where guard Sara Scalia led the Hoosiers with 25 points.

Calling Thursday’s game from the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., are Sloan Martin (play-by-play) and Aja Ellison (analyst). Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET with the B1G College Countdown pregame show with Manno alongside McKeown.

Thursday, Feb. 8, at 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Women’s Basketball: No. 5 Ohio State vs. Minnesota

No. 5 Ohio State (19-3) looks to win their 10th consecutive game after defeating then-No. 10 Indiana, 74-69, on Sunday behind guard Jacy Sheldon’s 25 points.

Minnesota (14-8) fell to Michigan State, 76-65, on Monday. Guard Janay Sanders led the Golden Gophers with 23 points in the loss.

Zora Stephenson (play-by-play) and Kim Adams (analyst) will call the action live from Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn., Thursday night.

Sunday, Feb. 11, at 4 p.m. ET, Big Ten Women’s Basketball: No. 5 Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Jason Knapp (play-by-play) and Meghan McKeown (analyst) will call the action live from Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich., Sunday afternoon as Michigan State visits No. 5 Ohio State. Carolyn Manno and Aja Ellison host Sunday’s studio coverage.

Big Ten Basketball Exclusively on Peacock this Week :

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Tues., Feb. 6 6:30 p.m. B1G College Countdown Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette, Josh Pastner 7 p.m. Indiana vs. Ohio State (men’s) Jac Collinsworth, Robbie Hummel 9 p.m. Michigan State vs. Minnesota (men’s) Noah Eagle, Stephan Bardo Thurs., Feb. 8 6:30 p.m. B1G College Countdown Carolyn Manno, Meghan McKeown 7 p.m. Michigan State vs. No. 14 Indiana (women’s) Sloan Martin, Aja Ellison 9 p.m. No. 5 Ohio State vs. Minnesota (women’s) Zora Stephenson, Kim Adams Sun., Feb. 11 3:30 p.m. B1G College Countdown Carolyn Manno, Aja Ellison 4 p.m. No. 5 Ohio State vs. Michigan State (women’s) Jason Knapp, Meghan McKeown

BIG TEN ON PEACOCK

Peacock is the exclusive home of more than 50 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball games in 2023-24. Click here for more.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live coverage including Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, Sunday Night Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

PEACOCK’S REMAINING EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2023-24 BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON :

Date Time (ET) Matchup Tues., Feb. 6 7 p.m. Indiana vs. Ohio State Tues., Feb. 6 9 p.m. Michigan State vs. Minnesota Tues., Feb. 13 7 p.m. Michigan vs. Illinois Tues., Feb. 13 9 p.m. Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Tues., Feb. 20 7 p.m. Iowa vs. Michigan State Tues., Feb. 20 9 p.m. Maryland vs. Wisconsin Tues., Feb. 27 7 p.m. Wisconsin vs. Indiana Tues., Mar. 5 7 p.m. Purdue vs. Illinois Wed., Mar. 13 6:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament Wed., Mar. 13 9 p.m. Big Ten Tournament

PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2023-24 BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON :

Date Time (ET) Matchup Thurs., Feb. 8 7 p.m. Michigan State at Indiana Thurs., Feb. 8 9 p.m. Ohio State at Minnesota Sun., Feb. 11 4 p.m. Ohio State at Michigan State Wed., Feb. 14 7 p.m. Nebraska at Ohio State Wed., Feb. 14 8 p.m. Indiana at Wisconsin Thurs., Feb. 15 8 p.m. Michigan at Iowa Thurs., Feb. 22 8 p.m. Iowa at Indiana Wed., Feb. 28 7 p.m. Michigan at Ohio State Wed., Feb. 28 9 p.m. Iowa at Minnesota Sun., Mar. 3 4 p.m. Maryland at Indiana Wed., Mar. 6 6:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament Wed., Mar. 6 9 p.m. Big Ten Tournament





