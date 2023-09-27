IOWA HOSTS MICHIGAN STATE, ILLINOIS VISITS PURDUE IN BIG TEN FOOTBALL ON NBC AND PEACOCK THIS SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

Iowa Hosts Michigan State from Kinnick Stadium in Primetime at 7:30 p.m. ET on B1G Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock

Illinois Visits Purdue at 3:30 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Last Week’s Ohio State-Notre Dame Thriller is NBC’s Most Watched Regular-Season College Football Game Since 1993 “Game Of The Century”

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 27, 2023 – NBC Sports’ college football slate this Saturday, Sept. 30, features the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) hosting the Michigan State Spartans (2-2) in primetime on B1G Saturday Night at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, and the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-2) visiting the Purdue Boilermakers (1-3) at 3:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Last Saturday, Sept. 23, NBC Sports drew its largest regular-season college football audience in 30 years for No. 6 Ohio State’s down-to-the-wire 17-14 win over No. 9 Notre Dame. Click here for more.

NBC Sports’ college football coverage this Saturday:

B1G Saturday Night, 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: Michigan State at Iowa

B1G Saturday Night travels to Iowa City this week as Iowa hosts Michigan State from Kinnick Stadium.

The Hawkeyes, who were ranked No. 24 entering last week, lost at No. 6 Penn State, 31-0, on Saturday, marking their first defeat of the season. The Spartans fell to Maryland, 31-9, last week.

Michigan State at Iowa will be called by NBC Sports’ B1G Saturday Night team of Noah Eagle (play-by-play), former Penn State quarterback Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

3:30 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock: Illinois at Purdue

Illinois travels to Purdue following a 23-17 victory over Florida Atlantic last weekend. Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer tallied 303 passing yards and two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) and wide receiver Isaiah Williams – who is second in the Big Ten with 333 receiving yards this season – led the team with eight catches for 120 yards in the win.

Purdue looks to bounce back from last weekend’s 38-17 loss to Wisconsin, in which running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown. Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card ranks third in the Big Ten with 1,027 passing yards.

Illinois-Purdue will be called from Ross–Ade Stadium by Brendan Burke (play-by-play), Michael Robinson (analyst) and Zora Stephenson (sidelines). Former Big Ten referee Reggie Smith serves as the rules analyst.

B1G College Countdown on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports’ B1G College Countdown studio show, featuring host Maria Taylor, analysts Matt Cassel and Joshua Perry, and co-host Ahmed Fareed will be live from Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium on Saturday (7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). Nicole Auerbach serves as the college football insider. Fareed, Cassel, Perry and Auerbach will also host pregame coverage of Illinois-Purdue beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Each week, College Countdown will capture college football’s unique gameday atmosphere by providing pre-game and halftime commentary from the site of that week’s primetime game – 11 Big Ten and two Notre Dame games. The show will also provide pre-game and halftime content for NBC Sports’ college football afternoon games throughout the season on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports’ FBS college football games announced to date:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sat., Sept. 30 3:30 p.m. Illinois at Purdue Peacock Sat., Sept. 30 7:30 p.m. Michigan State at Iowa NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 7 Noon Rutgers at Wisconsin Peacock Sat., Oct. 7 3:30 p.m. Purdue at Iowa Peacock Sat., Oct. 7 7:30 p.m. Michigan at Minnesota NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 14 7:30 p.m. No. 8 USC at No. 11 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at No. 11 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 11 7:30 p.m. Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 18 3:30 p.m. Wake Forest at No. 11 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Fri., Nov. 24 7:30 p.m. No. 6 Penn State at Michigan State (Ford Field) NBC, Peacock

The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season, with each matchup typically announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game date.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking the first time ever that Big Ten Football will have a dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network – and nine exclusive games on Peacock .

Peacock’s expansive programming offers the most live sports of any streamer in the United States , featuring live coverage including Big Ten Football, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, Olympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.



--NBC SPORTS--