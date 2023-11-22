NO. 11 PENN STATE FACES MICHIGAN STATE IN SPECIAL BLACK FRIDAY PRIMETIME MATCHUP FROM DETROIT’S FORD FIELD AT 7:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

50th Annual Bayou Classic this Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Peacock’s Exclusive Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Schedule Features 50+ Games Streaming Live this Season

Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $1.99/Month

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 22, 2023 – Quarterback Drew Allar and the College Football Playoff-ranked No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2) visit the Michigan State Spartans from Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., in a special Black Friday primetime matchup this Friday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Penn State defeated Rutgers, 27-6, on Saturday behind running back Kaytron Allen’s two rushing scores. The Nittany Lions rank fourth in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 12.5 points per game, while the offense ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring offense (36.7 points per game).

Michigan State topped Indiana, 24-21, last weekend as quarterback Katin Houser threw a game-winning 36-yard touchdown pass to tight end Maliq Carr with 1:19 remaining in the game. Houser passed for a career-best 245 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Penn State-Michigan State will be called by NBC Sports’ B1G Saturday Night team of Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Former Big Ten referee Reggie Smith serves as the rules analyst.

NBC Sports’ B1G College Countdown studio show, featuring host Maria Taylor, analysts Matt Cassel, Joshua Perry, and Michael Robinson, and co-host Ahmed Fareed, begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock on Friday. Nicole Auerbach serves as the college football insider.

B1G College Countdown captures college football’s unique gameday atmosphere and provides pre-game and halftime commentary of that week’s primetime game and for NBC Sports’ college football afternoon games throughout the season on NBC and Peacock.

Friday’s matchup marks the final game of NBCUniversal’s inaugural season of Big Ten football. Peacock’s exclusive slate of Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball features 50+ games streaming live this season.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

2023-24 Big Ten Basketba ll: Peacock will exclusively present Michigan State men’s (ranked No. 21) and women’s basketball eight times this season. Penn State – whose men’s team defeated Morehead State, 74-51, on Peacock on Nov. 17 – has three total games live on Peacock this season.

NBC Sports Big Ten Football Podcasts :

B1G Talk with Todd and Noah, hosted by Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle, sees the two personalities discuss the top stories, games, highlights, rankings, and more on a weekly basis each Wednesday during the Big Ten Football season. Click here to listen.

Go B1G or Go Home, hosted by College Countdown’s Fareed and Perry, breaks down the biggest sports stories across the entire Big Ten conference, including instant analysis on Saturday nights after football games. Click here to listen.

50th Annual Bayou Classic this Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Southern faces Grambling State in the 50th annual Bayou Classic this Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The traditional Thanksgiving weekend rivalry will be called live from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans by Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (analyst), and reporters Lewis Johnson and Corey Robinson.

NBC Sports’ college football games this weekend:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Fri., Nov. 24 7:30 p.m. No. 11 Penn State at Michigan State (Ford Field) NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 25 2 p.m. Bayou Classic NBC, Peacock

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking the first time ever that Big Ten Football will have a dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network – and nine exclusive games on Peacock .

Peacock’s expansive programming features live coverage including Big Ten Football, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, Olympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.



--NBC SPORTS--