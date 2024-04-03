NBC SPORTS GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE MASTERS MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TODAY, APRIL 3, AT 3:30 P.M. ET

Commentators Rich Lerner, Brandel Chamblee, Notah Begay III, and Johnson Wagner

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 3, 2024 – NBC Sports golf commentators Rich Lerner, Brandel Chamblee, Notah Begay III, and Johnson Wagner will preview the upcoming 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on a media conference call today, April 3, at 3:30 p.m. ET .

NBC Sports will surround the 2024 Masters with Golf Central Live From The Masters on GOLF Channel, beginning Monday, April 8, at 2 p.m. ET through Sunday, April 14. In total, NBC Sports will provide more than 55 hours of live studio coverage Monday-Sunday on GOLF Channel and Peacock, with nearly 20 hosts, analysts, and reporters contributing to the week-long coverage.

This week, NBC Sports will begin its coverage from Augusta with live coverage of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur from today, April 3-Saturday, April 6 across NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock.



