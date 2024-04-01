 Skip navigation
NBC SPORTS GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE MASTERS MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3, AT 3:30 P.M. ET

Published April 1, 2024 12:07 PM

Commentators Rich Lerner, Brandel Chamblee, Notah Begay III, and Johnson Wagner

Dial 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports

STAMFORD, Conn.April 1, 2024 – NBC Sports golf commentators Rich Lerner, Brandel Chamblee, Notah Begay III, and Johnson Wagner will preview the upcoming 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on a media conference call on Wednesday, April 3, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports will surround the 2024 Masters with Golf Central Live From The Masters on GOLF Channel, beginning Monday, April 8, at 2 p.m. ET through Sunday, April 14. In total, NBC Sports will provide more than 55 hours of live studio coverage Monday-Sunday on GOLF Channel and Peacock, with nearly 20 hosts, analysts, and reporters contributing to the week-long coverage.

Media interested in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports.




    • WHAT: NBC Sports Live From The Masters Media Conference Call

    • WHO: Rich Lerner, Brandel Chamblee, Notah Begay III, Johnson Wagner

    • WHEN: Wednesday, April 3, at 3:30 p.m. ET

    • NUMBER: 786-697-3501

    • PASSCODE: NBC Sports

This week, NBC Sports will begin its coverage from Augusta with live coverage of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur from Wednesday, April 3-Saturday, April 6 across NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock.

