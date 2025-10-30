SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER, KAWHI LEONARD, PAOLO BANCHERO, AND TRAE YOUNG HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ LIVE NBA COVERAGE NEXT WEEK

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday Doubleheader Begins with Paolo Banchero and Orlando Magic Visiting Trae Young and Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Following Magic-Hawks, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Undefeated Thunder Visit Kawhi Leonard and Clippers at 8 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock; Check Local Listings for Which Game is in Your Market, Both Games Stream on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 30, 2025 – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kawhi Leonard, Paolo Banchero, and Trae Young headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the NBA on NBC and Peacock next week with three matchups.

PEACOCK NBA MONDAY : TIMBERWOLVES-NETS

Peacock NBA Monday returns this Monday, Nov. 3, when three-time NBA All-Star Julius Randle, four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, and the Minnesota Timberwolves visit Cam Thomas, averaging 23.4 points per game, and the Brooklyn Nets from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Timberwolves-Nets also doubles as the second installment of “On the Bench,” NBC Sports’ production innovation that dedicates one analyst to each team and positions that analyst courtside with their team, allowing for the analysts to be immersed in the action of their respective teams and delivering information straight from the bench. “On the Bench” debuted earlier this week with Cavaliers-Pistons on Oct. 27.

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle will call the action with Robbie Hummel and Austin Rivers as “On the Bench” analysts. Hummel will be dedicated to the Nets and Rivers with the Timberwolves.

Live coverage on Monday night begins at 6:30 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford. Carter played for the New Jersey Nets from 2004-2009, making three NBA All-Star appearances during his tenure with the team; additionally, his No. 15 was retired by the organization earlier this year. Crawford played for the Timberwolves in the 2017-18 season and spent time with the Nets during his last year in the NBA in 2020.

COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY : MAGIC-HAWKS; THUNDER-CLIPPERS

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday continues this Tuesday, Nov. 4. C2CT will present doubleheaders on most Tuesdays, with an 8 p.m. ET game usually on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

2022 No. 1 overall pick and All-Star Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic visit four-time NBA All-Star Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga., at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The Hawks defeated the Nets, 117-112, on Wednesday, with 2021 first round pick Jalen Johnson scoring 23 points and 2024 NBA champion Kristaps Porzingis, in his first season in Atlanta after being traded from Boston in the offseason, posting 14 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. The Magic fell to the Detroit Pistons, 135-116, on Wednesday. Banchero had his third double-double of the season, scoring 24 points to go along with 11 rebounds.

The last time the Magic were on NBC was April 27, 2002, for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round, where they fell to the Charlotte Hornets, 110-100. NBC Sports’ Tracy McGrady led Orlando with 37 points in a season (2001-2002) that saw him named to his first All-NBA First Team and earn a second All-Star selection.

The last time the Hawks were on NBC was May 23, 1999, for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, where they fell to the New York Knicks, 90-78. Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo put up 7 points to go along with a game-high 16 rebounds in the loss.

NBC Sports’ Michael Grady (play-by-play), Jamal Crawford, who played in Atlanta for two seasons, winning his first Sixth Man of the Year Award with them in 2010 (analyst), and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) will call Magic-Hawks.

In the second game, reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the undefeated Oklahoma City Thunder visit two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, 2018 NBA MVP James Harden, and the Los Angeles Clippers from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., at 11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The Thunder defeated the Sacramento Kings, 107-101, and are one of only four remaining undefeated teams in the NBA. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks third in the NBA in scoring, averaging 34.8 points per game.

The Clippers fell to the Golden State Warriors, 98-79, on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday earlier this week. Harden led the team in scoring with 20 points while Leonard added 18. Additionally, center Ivica Zubac had a season-high 12 rebounds in the loss.

NBC Sports’ Terry Gannon (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), and Grant Liffmann (courtside reporter) will call Thunder-Clippers.

Live coverage on Tuesday night begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter. Carter played for both the Magic (2009-2010) and the Hawks (2018-2020) during his record 22-year career.

NBC’s coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA game on NBC and Peacock aside from Sunday Night Basketball, beginning Feb. 1. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

NBC SPORTS’ UPCOMING NBA SCHEDULE

Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform(s)

Mon., Nov. 3

7 p.m.

Timberwolves at Nets

Peacock*

Tues., Nov. 4

8 p.m.

Magic at Hawks

NBC, Peacock



11 p.m.

Thunder at Clippers

NBC, Peacock



*On the Bench

For NBC Sports’ complete 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule, click here.

