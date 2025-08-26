2026 NAVY ALL-AMERICAN BOWL’S ROAD TO THE DOME TOUR TO KICK OFF ON SEPTEMBER 5

AUG. 26, 2025 — The Navy All-American Bowl will kick off its nationwide Road to the Dome tour on September 5th. Entering their second year as title partner, America’s Navy will reach high schools within communities across the country through a nationwide jersey presentation tour honoring All-Americans along with coaches and teachers who have had an impact on their careers.

The partnership with America’s Navy will celebrate the honor and prestige that comes with the selection process, Road to the Dome tour, and Bowl week, culminating with the Navy All-American Bowl Awards Show and the Navy All-American Bowl.

“The Navy All-American Bowl showcases the very best of American youth—determined, disciplined, and driven to succeed” said Rear Adm. James P. Waters III, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command. “These players embody the same core values we live by in the Navy: honor, courage, and commitment. We are proud to stand alongside them, their families, and the communities that shaped them, as we celebrate excellence both on the field and in service to our country.”

“We’re honored to have America’s Navy back as the Official Title Partner of the All-American Bowl,” said Gary Quinn, Vice President, Partnerships & General Manager, Owned Properties, NBC Sports. “We had a tremendous first year together and we look forward to continuing to grow the Navy All-American Bowl partnership for years to come. This year we have extended our broadcast window and for the first time will introduce Academic Navy All-Americans.”

On Saturday, Jan. 10, NBC will have extended coverage from the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl, featuring a live pregame show from inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, beginning at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Following the pregame show, the nation’s top 100 high school football players will square off in the 26th annual East vs. West matchup.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).

