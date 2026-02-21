ALYSA LIU, ILIA MALININ, AND AMBER GLENN IN FIGURE SKATING GALA, JORDAN STOLZ’S FINAL RACE IN THESE GAMES, AND KAILLIE HUMPHRIES & JASMINE JONES IN TWO-WOMAN BOBSLED HEADLINE TONIGHT’S “PRIMETIME OF MILAN” AT 8 P.M. ET/PT ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Team USA Faces Canada in Men’s Hockey Gold Medal Game Tomorrow, Sunday, Feb. 22, at 8 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Jessie Diggins’ Final Career Olympic Race in the Women’s Cross Country Skiing 50km Tomorrow at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

Milan Cortina Olympics Closing Ceremony Live Tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. ET with Primetime Presentation at 9 p.m. ET/PT, both on NBC and Peacock

Most Up-to-Date Olympic TV Listings on NBCOlympics.com

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 21, 2026 – Milan Cortina Winter Olympic figure skating gold medalists Alysa Liu, Ilia Malinin, and Amber Glenn perform in the gala, Jordan Stolz aims for a fourth medal in these Games, the two-woman bobsled duos of Kaillie Humphries with Jasmine Jones and Elana Meyers Taylor with Jadin O’Brien aim for the podium and Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo goes for Olympic history in the men’s 50km mass start, headlining tonight’s Primetime in Milan at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

Team USA has now won 11 gold medals at the Milan Cortina Winter Games, which is the most that they have won at a Winter Games thus far.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Liu, Malinin and Glenn will take the ice one final time at these Games in the figure skating gala.

Stolz aims for a fourth medal in these Games as he will race in the men’s speed skating mass start. 2014 Sochi Olympics 10000m gold medalist Jorrit Bergsma (Netherlands) also aims for the podium.

Team USA, headlined by Meyers Taylor and Humphries, will compete in the two-woman bobsled after the 41-year-old Meyers Taylor won her first career gold medal in the women’s monobob this past Monday. Heading into the third and final runs Humphries and Jones sit in third place. Fellow Americans Kaysha Love and Azaria Hill sit in sixth.

In the men’s cross-country skiing 50km Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo aims to become the first athlete in Winter Olympic history to win six gold medals at a single Winter Games.

The trio of Chris Lillis, Connor Curran and Kaila Kuhn will represent Team USA in the mixed team aerials where they will look to defend the gold medal won by the U.S. at the 2022 Beijing Games.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 22

The United States and Canada will face off in the men’s hockey gold medal game tomorrow, Sunday, Feb. 22, live at 8 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Sunday’s Milan Cortina Olympic coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The intense rivalry between these two countries dates to the first-ever Olympic hockey tournament at the 1920 Antwerp Olympics, where the Canadians beat the U.S., 2-0, in the semifinals en route to the first-ever Olympic hockey gold medal. Since then, Canada has won eight more Olympic men’s hockey gold medals (1924, 1928, 1932, 1948, 1952, 2002, 2010, 2014), and a total of 16 Olympic medals, the most of any country. The U.S. has won 11 Olympic men’s ice hockey medals, including two golds (1960, 1980) and most recently a silver at the 2010 Vancouver Games in an overtime final which Canada won.

The women’s cross-country skiing 50km will feature four-time Olympic medalist Jessie Diggins live at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. This race will most likely serve as the last of Diggins’ Olympic career as she is set to retire at the end of March following the World Cup Finals.

Other events include the women’s curling gold medal match live at 5:05 a.m. ET live on Peacock and four-man bobsled third run live at 4 a.m. ET and final run live at 6:15 p.m. ET on Peacock.

The Closing Ceremony, held at Verona Olympic Arena, will be presented live at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with a primetime presentation later that day at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock. For more information on the event, click here.

***

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of the latest NBC Olympics podcast offerings across Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics and My New Favorite Olympian:

Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics: In the original podcast series, Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers discuss everything from Milan culture to the athletes, events, and top storylines of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics along with special guests. This season, they will also be on the ground in Milan. Additionally, Yang and Rogers will also be a part of NBCUniversal’s aforementioned “Milan Cortina Creator Collective.”

My New Favorite Olympian: Olympic figure skating medalist and media figure Adam Rippon and Emmy-winning journalist Chase Cain host the new season of the multiplatform podcast My New Favorite Olympian. The award-winning series provides in-depth narratives profiling established and emerging American stars who have overcome adversity, broken barriers, and committed to helping others as they pursue Olympic glory. Each audio and video episode focuses on a different Olympian and includes interviews with the athletes, experts, and those closest to them, including family members.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Milan Cortina Winter Olympic podcasts, click here.

***

For the latest comprehensive Olympic TV schedule information, please visit https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule.

For more information about NBC Sports, our releases, and latest news, please visit https://www.nbcsports.com/pressbox. A complete archive of Milan Cortina Winter Olympics press releases can be found here.

A replay of each night’s Primetime in Milan will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 116 medal events across 16 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Listings subject to change, and any changes are italicized below.

Gold Zone streams live on Peacock each day from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. ET each day from Feb. 7-22; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Winter Olympic moments happening at any time.

***

SATURDAY, FEB. 21 (DAY 15)

NBC

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s 50km

Bobsled – Two-Woman, Third and Final Runs

Freestyle Skiing – Mixed Team Aerials

Speed Skating – Men’s and Women’s Mass Start Finals

Figure Skating – Gala

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Ski Cross Final

Biathlon – Women’s 12.5km Mass Start

USA NETWORK

5:45 p.m.-7:15 p.m.

Cross Country Skiing – Men’s 50km*

7:15 p.m.-8 p.m.

Bobsled – Four-Man, First and Second Runs*

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Bronze Medal Game – United States vs. Canada*

11 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Gold Medal Game – Canada vs. Great Britain*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Figure Skating – Gala*

CNBC

1:05 p.m.-4 p.m.

Men’s Curling – Gold Medal Game – Canada vs. Great Britain (LIVE)

4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Bronze Medal Game – United States vs. Canada

7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Bronze Medal Game – Slovakia vs. Finland*

SUNDAY, FEB. 22 (DAY 16)

NBC

DAYTIME

7 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Women’s Curling – Gold Medal Game – Sweden vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

7:15 a.m.-7:45 a.m.

Bobsled – Four-Man, Final Run

8:10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Men’s Hockey – Gold Medal Game – United States vs. Canada (LIVE)

11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Bobsled – Four-Man, Third and Final Runs

11:45 a.m.-2:20 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s 50km

2:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

Closing Ceremony (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

“Best of Milan Cortina 2026”

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Closing Ceremony

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-4 a.m.

Figure Skating – Gala*

4 a.m.-6:35 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s 50km (LIVE)

6:35 a.m.-7 a.m.

Bobsled – Four-Man Final Run (LIVE)

7 a.m.-7:45 a.m.

Women’s Curling – Gold Medal Game – Sweden vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

7:45 a.m.-9 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s 50km*

1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Gold Medal Game – Sweden vs. Switzerland*

4:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Gold Medal Game – United States vs. Canada*

*Replay

--MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS--